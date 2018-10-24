Some Colorado voters report wrong names on ballots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fanny Parker takes a lot of pride in voting.

"My whole family votes. I told my kids, 'Vote, vote,'" she said.

That's why she was so bothered by the ballot she received in the mail a few days ago.

"I was mad, honestly," she said. "I wanted to know I'm being counted and I wasn't. I can't even tell you. I would cry. I would. It means that much to me," Parker said.

Her ballot did not have her current name, but rather her maiden name, which she hasn't used since 1982.

"People probably aren't even looking. They trust they have the right information," she said.

Parker contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers wanting to know how this could happen, so we contacted the Secretary of State's Office.

It turns out Parker isn't alone.

At least 10 others have also reported their names being reverted to previous names. It's a problem the Secretary of State's office believes can be traced back to a system upgrade in the Division of Motor Vehicles.

"It looks like the DMV went and grabbed an old name when it did its system upgrade. It's unfortunate there are some kinks like this," said Suzanne Staiert, Colorado's Deputy Secretary of State.

The DMV isn't doing anything about the problem because it says it isn't sure there is one. Spokesperson Sarah Werner tells Problem Solvers, "We have not found widespread issues relating to names reverting to previously used names."

Regardless, the Secretary of State's office insists Parker has nothing to worry about even if her signature doesn't match. They say her vote will be counted so long as both names are on file.

"If you sign your new name, it will still go through the election process," Staiert said.