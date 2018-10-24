Rain possible in morning, then drier during afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There's a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday morning during the commute in Denver, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Then skies turn partly cloudy during the afternoon with drier conditions and a high temperature of about 62 degrees.

The mountains can expect a 30 percent chance of rain and snow on Wednesday morning, then partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

About 1 inch of snow accumulation will fall above 10,000 feet.

A small disturbance races through the mountains on Thursday afternoon with a chance for rain and snow showers, but only 0-1 inch of snow accumulation above 9,000 feet is expected.

It will be drier across the Front Range on Thursday and Friday with highs ranging from 65 to 70 degrees.

A cold front moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning with some wind a slight chance for a sprinkle.

Saturday will be mostly dry with a high of 70 degrees. Temperatures cool to the upper 50s on Sunday.

A cold front with snow possible could move in next week for Halloween.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.