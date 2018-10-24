Poacher decapitates elk, leaves carcass along Poudre Canyon roadside

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A poacher shot a large bull elk, taking the animal’s head but leaving the carcass along the road in Poudre Canyon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The incident happened between Sunday night and Monday morning on Colorado Highway 14 at mile marker 94 about three miles east of Rustic in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest, officials said.

While it is elk season, it is illegal to hunt overnight. It’s a felony to kill and abandon big game, to remove only trophy parts and leave the carcass in the field.

Anyone with information about the shooter, vehicle or other details is asked to call wildlife officials at 970-472-4300 or anonymously to Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.