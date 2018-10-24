× One killed, 2 injured in west Fort Collins apartment fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person was killed and two others were injured after a multialarm apartment fire in west Fort Collins on Wednesday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said.

Crews responded to the fire in a unit at 3219 Sumac St. southwest of Prospect Road and Overland Trail just before 6 a.m.

Several units in the complex were damaged. Fire officials said several animals were rescued.

The name, age and gender of the person who died and the two people who were injured were not released. The extent of the injuries to the two who survived was not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Poudre Fire Authority and the Fort Collins Police Department.