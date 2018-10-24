Man taken into custody after hostage situation inside Boulder hair salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Police have taken the suspect into custody.

BOULDER, Colo. -- Boulder police have arrested a man following a hostage situation inside a Boulder hair salon on Wednesday.

Police were sent to Hair Rage International at the Table Mesa Shopping Center (633 S. Broadway) in south Boulder just after 10 a.m.

Several officers were in the parking lot outside of the salon and SWAT negotiators are on the phone with the suspect who has been verbally combative.

Additional SWAT personnel and bomb technicians were also en route.

Surrounding businesses in the area were evacuated and police were advised to avoid the area.

Community Montessori Elementary School (805 Gillaspie Drive) was place on lockout as a precaution but has since returned to normal operations.