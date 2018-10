× Man killed in Five Points shooting identified

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a shooting in Five Points Monday night.

Octavius Brown, 19, was shot near East 26th Avenue and North Washington Street shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.