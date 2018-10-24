Man accused of tying up couple at gunpoint during Wash Park home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home near Washington Park and tied up two people at gunpoint on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Marcus Dechee, 32, is suspected of entering the home in the 1000 block of South Gilpin Street through an unlocked door, police said.

Dechee was arrested following a separately reported carjacking in the 1000 block of South Federal Boulevard. Following the carjacking, police were able to link the suspect to both incidents.

The victims of the home invasion told FOX31 and Channel 2 that the suspect tied them up at gunpoint for more than an hour and locked them in a closet while he ransacked the home.

"Elliot is opening the door saying: ‘Jan, we have a big problem' he saw this guy behind him with a gun," said Janet Schmidt.

"I come out of the bathroom and he wanted us to undress. I took off my pajama bottoms but that's as far as it went," Schmidt said.

The couple was able to free themselves after the ordeal and use a neighbors cell phone to call 911 after the suspect left.

The couple said that the suspect stole the family’s car, TV, laptop and multiple other items.

He is currently being held for investigation of aggravated robbery, investigation of aggravated motor vehicle theft and investigation of vehicular eluding.