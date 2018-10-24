Littleton apartment fire damages 18 units, displaces several families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Several families were displaced after a fire in an apartment building late Tuesday night, Littleton Fire Rescue said.

Everyone got out of the three-story building at Nevada Street and Church Avenue after the fire broke out in the attic about 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

All of the residents got out with no one being injured and about 45 firefighters from Littleton Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue worked to contain the fire.

In all, 18 apartments were damaged and everyone was displaced. The Colorado and Wyoming Red Cross worked to help those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it was determined to be accidental.