List: Fun fall things to do in metro Denver this weekend

DENVER — It’s going to be another beautiful fall weekend in Colorado. Unfortunately, the weather will turn much colder with a chance of snow for Halloween. So, this weekend is a great time to get in some autumn activities.
Below is a list of things happening in the Denver area this weekend:
- Denver Botanic Gardens Corn Maze at Chatfield: Open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (this is the final weekend for the maze).
- Goblin Give Out in downtown Littleton: From 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 28), kids in costumes can trick-or-treat at businesses in historic downtown Littleton.
- Pumpkin Nights Denver: The Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton is hosting Pumpkin Nights through Nov. 4. Visitors can experience eight different pumpkin-themed worlds. Artists will perform and a number of food options are available. Pumpkin Nights is open daily beginning at 5:30 p.m. Note that weekend tickets can not be purchased on site. They can be found online.
- Fever Dream Festival: A number of spooky shows of varying lengths will be featured at the Benchmark Theatre in Lakewood. Benchmark calls the festival “a celebration of science fiction, fantasy, horror and all genres in between.” Tickets can be purchased online.
- Of course, you can always visit a haunted house: There are many haunted houses in metro Denver. Three popular examples are the 13th Floor (north Denver), the Haunted Field of Screams (Thornton) and the Frightmare Compound (Westminster).
