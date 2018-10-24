Larimer County Search and Rescue asks for help after gear stolen

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A local search and rescue team asked for the public’s help after gear worth hundreds of dollars was stolen. The Larimer County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) team hopes someone spots the stolen items.

A post on the group’s Facebook page describes the theft happening near Wellington. The gear was stolen from one of the volunteer’s vehicles.

Items taken include a climbing harness, carabiners and other climbing/technical gear. Medical equipment and a two-way radio with a custom antenna were also stolen.

The stolen items also include the team member’s red team jacket. It is described as an Arc’teryx Gore-Tex jacket with “Search and Rescue” on the back along with Velcro on the arms and chest for patches.

According to the group’s website, the team finds and rescues lost or injured people in the mountains of Larimer County. The group is made up of highly trained women and men who respond to emergencies and disasters 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

A good portion of the equipment they use is paid for by the volunteers.

LCSAR is asking for people to be on the lookout for the gear on websites like Craigslist.

The team member whose gear was stolen is not asking for direct donations. She is currently working with her insurance company to see what can be replaced. She has asked instead for anyone who wants to donate, to consider giving to the organization. Anyone interested in donating to the group can do so here.