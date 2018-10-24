× Lakewood PD: Man dies after being hit by truck brother was driving

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide in relation to his brother’s death, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, LPD officers were called to a home on the 13000 block of West Virginia Drive on reports of a vehicle crash.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup parked on the street with three men next to it. One man was standing and on the phone. Brothers Sean Troxler and Lowell Troxler Jr. were in a seated position on the ground next to the truck.

The officer observed 24-year-old Sean rocking 27-year-old Lowell Jr. back and forth while saying, ‘It’s gonna be OK, bro,’ according to the affidavit. Lowell Jr. had blood running from both sides of his face an appeared to be unconscious.

“I could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from both inside the vehicle and from the immediate area of Lowell Jr. and Sean,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

The third man at the scene was identified as the brothers’ father, who was on the phone with 911 dispatchers. The father told police he had received a phone call from Sean, who told his father to call an ambulance immediately because his brother was badly hurt and needed medical attention. The father said he got the phone call from Sean about 10 minutes before police arrived, according to the affidavit.

The officer asked the father where his sons had just come from, and the father said he did not know. However, he did say both sons had been drinking “a little” earlier that evening at his home.

The West Metro Fire Department arrived soon after and began treating Lowell Jr. for his injuries. They took him to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where he later died.

The officer who wrote the affidavit then began speaking with Sean. Sean said he had been out and decided to pick up his brother to go for a ride. Sean said he then drove his truck to a parking lot near West Alameda Parkway and West Jewell Avenue, where he and his brother had a conversation.

Sean told the officer that he and Lowell Jr. smoked marijuana. He also told the officer he had been drinking earlier.

‘Yeah, I’m not going to lie to you, man. I drank half a bottle of tequila earlier on,’ he reportedly told LPD. He then stated, ‘I’ve been drinking, OK? I ran over my brother’s head, man!’

The officer reported that Sean then became very emotional.

“During my conversation with Sean, I observed him to have bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” the affidavit reads.

Sean then consented to a roadside sobriety test, which he failed.

LPD said through a press release that it believes Lowell Jr. was thrown from the truck near Alameda and South Foothills Drive. He would have turned 28 on Oct. 29.

Sean was arrested and booked on DUI and vehicular homicide – DUI charges.