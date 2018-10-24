‘Hard-hat challenge’ goes viral despite risks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Yet another "challenge" has gone viral on social media. People have recently begun filming themselves trying to flip a hard-hat on top of somebody's head.

The hard-hat is placed on the ground and positioned just right on a shovel; then, they jump on the shovel.

"They might be good if they actually catch it the right way," said Jim McMillen, director of safety services for Pinnacle Insurance.

However, that’s not why these posted videos get so many viewers, because more times than not, the person doing the challenge doesn't catch the hard-hat on their first try.

Hard-hats are not light for something being chucked at a human head: they weigh about 1 pound, like a can of soup.

And therein, perhaps, lies the irony: The very object that is designed to protect heads is the same one injuring them.