Flu shots essential for everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced last year's flu killed more than 80-thousand Americans including 180 young children and teens. Most of these kids did not get vaccinated, and a new study co-authored by the CDC shows that getting a flu shot reduces a pregnant woman's risk of being hospitalized from flu by an average of 40%! Joining us today were Dr. John Prucha a Primary Care Provider at UCHealth and Adrienne Wolf a UCHealth patient and mom.

UCHealth provides flu shots at all of their primary care and urgent care locations.

visit uchealth.org to find a location near you.