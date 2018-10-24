Dry, mild end to work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a rainy Wednesday morning, drier weather will settle in over the next few days.

The rest of the evening will stay dry on the Front Range as rain showers continue through late tonight on the southeast plains.

Thursday will be dry for most of Colorado with the exception of a few isolated showers in the mountains during the afternoon. Temperatures will heat up to 66 degrees in Denver with partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be another dry day for Colorado with high temperatures reaching 68 degrees in Denver.

Denver has a chance to reach the low 70s Saturday afternoon with breezy winds and a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower. Sunday will drop back into the 60s with dry conditions.

Our next storm system moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday(Halloween) of next week. This storm system will bring cooler temperatures and possible accumulating snow for Halloween, prompting a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. It is still too far out to know how much snow we will get but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

