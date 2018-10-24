× DPD officer suspected of assault formally charged

DENVER — The Denver Police Department officer suspected of assault has been formally charged.

Sergeant Joseph Rodarte, 50, was charged with one count of second-degree assault Wednesday, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on Aug. 22. According to the arrest affidavit, DPD officers were searching the 2200 block of South Jason Street after neighbors called 911 saying a “male was chasing another male with a gun” and had been yelling obscenities.

According to court documents, “Sergeant Rodarte contacted witnesses to the event and aired there were no charges on the suspect and he was apparently having a manic episode.”

As the teenager was running from police, an officer managed to stick out his leg and trip the teenage suspect. That’s when Rodarte approached the teen and allegedly hit him with his baton six times.

The affidavit states the victim suffered “a laceration above his right eye that required sutures, fractured nasal bones, a fractured right tibia, and a fractured right fibula.”

Rodarte has a significant history of accusations of inappropriate force as a DPD officer.

Rodarte is scheduled to appear in court the morning of Oct. 29.