DENVER -- After two deer poaching incidents near a school in northeastern Colorado Springs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again reminding citizens of its “Operation Game Thief” hotline: 877-265-6648.

The incident is one of several that have recently occurred in Colorado. Poached elk were found in Rocky Mountain National Park last month.

This summer, mountain goats were found shot at point-blank range on Quandary Peak outside Breckenridge.