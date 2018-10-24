Chad Kelly released by Broncos after trespassing arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Chad Kelly was released by the team on Wednesday, less than an hour after the backup quarterback made a court appearance related to a charge of first-degree criminal trespass, the team announced.

Third-string quarterback Kevin Hogan will serve as backup to Case Keenum.

"This was a decision that we made as an organization,” Broncos general manager John Elway said. “After reviewing all the information and in talking with Vance (Joseph) and Joe (Ellis), we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do.

“Even though Chad’s no longer part of our team, we’ve offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way.”

On Tuesday, Kelly was arrested after entering an a home uninvited and sitting down on a couch while mumbling incoherently, the Englewood Police Department said.

He made his first court appearance in Arapahoe County on Wednesday. A judge said he had met the terms of making a $2,500 bond and set his next court date for Nov. 8.

Kelly was at a Halloween party on Tuesday night at the Gothic Theatre in Englewood hosted by Von Miller when he left and walked uninvited into a nearby home in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street about 1:15 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the homeowners, a woman, was sitting on a couch just inside the front door while holding her young child when Kelly entered and sat down next to her, mumbling incoherently.

The woman called for her husband, Marco Torres, who confronted Kelly and hit him with an aluminum vacuum tube with plastic ends in the upper back as he kicked Kelly out of the house.

After Kelly left, police were called and officers found Kelly inside a black SUV in front of the Gothic Theatre on South Broadway not far from the residence.

Torres identified Kelly as the man who entered the residence uninvited. When he told officers he wanted to pursue criminal charges, Kelly was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

He posted the $2,500 bond and was released later Tuesday.