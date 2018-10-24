Ex-Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly makes first court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Former Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly made a brief court appearance on Wednesday, one day after being arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.

A judge said Kelly had met the $2,500 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 8.

Less than a half-hour after the court appearance, the Broncos announced they were cutting Kelly.

On Tuesday, Kelly was arrested after entering a a home uninvited and sitting down on a couch while mumbling incoherently, the Englewood Police Department said.

Kelly was at a Halloween party on Tuesday night at the Gothic Theatre hosted by Von Miller when he left and walked uninvited into a nearby home in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street about 1:15 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the homeowners, a woman, was sitting on a couch just inside the front door while holding her young child when Kelly entered and sat down next to her, mumbling incoherently.

The woman called for her husband, Marco Torres, who confronted Kelly and hit him with an aluminum vacuum tube with plastic ends in the upper back as he kicked Kelly out of the house.

"She was really, really scared," Torres said. "She was. She was with my son on the couch and he just walked in. He was there. She woke me up."

After Kelly left, police were called and officers found Kelly inside a black SUV in front of the Gothic Theatre on South Broadway not far from the residence.

Torres identified Kelly as the man who entered the residence uninvited. When he told officers he wanted to pursue criminal charges, Kelly was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

He posted the $2,500 bond and was released later Tuesday.

"We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization has been in contact with Chad and we are in the process of gathering more information."