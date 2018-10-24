× Bernie Sanders to hold Get Out The Vote rallies in Boulder, Fort Collins on Wednesday

BOULDER, Colo. — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis in Colorado on Wednesday.

Sanders will hold Get Out The Vote rallies at the University of Colorado in Boulder and Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

Sanders, who lost to Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, will appear with Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet and 2nd Congressional District Democratic nominee Joe Neguse.

The event in Boulder will be held at 1 p.m. at Farrand Field (Wardenburg Drive and Baker Drive). Doors open at noon.

Then, Sanders, Polis, Bennet and Neguse will appear at the Lory Student Center on the CSU campus (1101 Center Avenue Mall) at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Sanders is on a nine-state tour on behalf of Democratic candidates.