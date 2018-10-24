Aurora home transformed into elaborate haunted house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – An Aurora neighborhood is pitching in to create the most extreme homemade Halloween attraction around.

Stacy Kirkpatrick and her husband began upping the ante on ways to spook trick-or-treaters back in 2010.

“It was really small. Just the shaking of the bushes as trick or treaters walked up,” she told FOX31.

The next year, they constructed a haunted tunnel on the sidewalk for trick-or-treaters to pass through. The year after that, they decided to construct walls. And in 2014, it turned into a full-blown haunted house.

“It’s so much fun,” Kirkpatrick said.

Their 2018 haunt takes over the entire driveway and three-car garage attached to their home. They have 92 sheets of plywood pieced together to form a maze through the roughly 1,000 square foot space.

Inside, each room has a different theme ranging from creepy circus to butcher shop. There are fog machines, animatronic props, black lights and a dozen actors waiting to pop out and scare visitors.

Many of the large props are custom designs Stacy and her neighbor sculpt and carve from special foam.

The Kirkpatricks and more than a dozen of their neighbors pitch in to build the elaborate displays. They normally begin planning in February, building in April and decorating the week leading up to Halloween. This year, however, they put the whole thing up in a week.

“We’re easily over probably over $15,000. That’s so bad to say,” Kirkpatrick said. “We spend anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 a year, depending on the year.”

She says it’s money well spent.

“It’s worth it because it gets my neighborhood doing this. It brings people together,” she said.

The attraction is located at the corner of East 1st Ave. and North Ider Street in Aurora, southeast of Interstate 70 and Gun Club Road.

It will be open Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. until midnight. Although not required, donations are suggested. A food truck will also be parked outside.

In 2017 the attraction had 2,611 visitors over the two-day period.