7 tickets sold in Colorado miss Mega Millions jackpot by one number

DENVER — Seven Mega Millions tickets sold in Colorado were one number short of being a part of the nearly $1.6 billion jackpot, the Colorado Lottery said.

One ticket sold in South Carolina matched all of the numbers and the Mega Ball in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Two tickets sold are worth $30,000. They were sold at a Safeway fuel stop on North Rampart Range Road in Littleton and a 7-Eleven on North Sheridan Boulevard in Denver.

Five tickets sold are worth $10,000. They were sold at a King Soopers on West Florida Avenue in Denver, a King Soopers on Lookout Road in Boulder, a C&K Food & Gas on North Pecos Street in Denver, a King Soopers on North 50th Avenue in Brighton and a Stinker Store on West Hampden Avenue in Englewood.

Another 40 tickets are worth $1,500. Several thousand other tickets sold were winners ranging from $2 to $600.