Wet Wednesday ahead with mild temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few rain showers are possible on the Front Range tonight with better chances staying in the mountains. Rain chances will increase on the Front Range Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off with cloudy skies in Denver and along the Front Range with rain showers developing during the morning commute. Showers will move out of Denver during the afternoon but will continue on the southeast plains overnight into early Thursday before clearing.

Temperatures will reach the low 60s in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

Keep the umbrella handy tomorrow morning! Rain showers move in for the morning drive and clear out in the afternoon #cowx pic.twitter.com/aQ965SG07X — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) October 23, 2018

The southeast plains could pick up over a half of an inch of rain from showers tomorrow through early Thursday. Great moisture for this time of year.

Drier weather moves in Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s each day.

Temperatures in the mid 60s stay for the weekend with a 10 percent chance of rain on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be dry in Denver with a 40 percent chance of rain moving in on Tuesday cooling temperatures to the 50s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.