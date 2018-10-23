TMZ: Videos show Broncos players in cocaine-themed costumes at Halloween party

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Videos posted by players from Broncos at a Halloween party hosted by Von Miller at the Gothic Theater shows the team partying in cocaine-themed costumes on Monday night, according to TMZ.

In a video posted to Instagram, TMZ says linebacker Brandon Marshall is shown with a gold chain and a bag of cocaine.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is also seen in a video with white powder all over his face, TMZ reported.

The party had a cowboy or western theme according to multiple reports, including a tweet by Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Lmao y’all gotta stop with Fake news . Cowboy western theme party and We have done this since I’ve been here . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) October 23, 2018

Backup quarterback Chad Kelly was at the party before he allegedly broke into an Englewood home near the Gothic Theater and was arrested.

Kelly faces charges of first-degree criminal trespass.