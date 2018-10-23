Thermal bra helps breast cancer survivors

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A special kind of bra is in development that helps breast cancer survivors who often struggle to stay warm.

Breast cancer survivor Jodie Faber came up with the idea of a heated bra after a mastectomy and struggling with comfort and staying warm in northern Michigan during the winter.

She went to Spectrum Health Innovations and it made prototypes that were tested by fashion merchandise students at Central Michigan University.

The students gave feedback and the company put the heated bra into development.

The bra is just not for breast cancer patients. It’s for anyone. They won’t be shipped until February.

The cost is a $110 donation to a Kickstarter program for the product.