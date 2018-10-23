× Suspect arrested for felony menacing of road construction crew

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect is under arrest in connection with a felony menacing case involving road construction crew.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 4200 block of Outpost Road in El Paso County regarding a report of menacing.

When they arrived, deputies learned a road construction crew was working on the road when a man, who was later identified as Edward Otis, Jr., 55, came out and confronted them, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Otis was armed with a chrome-colored “assault”-style rifle. He pointed the rifle at them and threatened to shoot. He then pointed the gun towards the ground and fired three rounds. Otis then walked back onto his property and fired the gun several more times.

Authorities searched the house and found the rifle inside a locked safe. The magazine for the weapon was also recovered.

Otis was transported to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Justice Center Jail, where he was booked on charges of Felony Menacing, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment.