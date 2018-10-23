× Sled dog puppies prepare for season

GRANBY — The sled dog puppies from Snow Mountain Ranch in Grand County have started preparing for their first season in the snow.

Now at 10 weeks old they’ve been training 4 times a week.

“Like this morning with one team we ran 20 miles and the other team 10 miles,” explained Steven Peterson, Chaplain and sled dog trainer.

The puppies are Alaskan Huskies. They’re bread especially for mushing.

Once the season officially starts in mid-December, 7 or 8 of them will be able to carry about 3 people on a sled.

“It really is quite a quick process,” Peterson. “It’s so genetic for them and they love it so much”.

You can register to ride with the sled dogs this winter. Just click here.