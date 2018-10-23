‘She was really scared:’ Homeowner describes moment Chad Kelly walked into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass early Tuesday morning after entering a home uninvited and sitting down on a couch while mumbling incoherently, the Englewood Police Department said.

The 24-year-old was arrested in front of the Gothic Theater around 2:00 this morning after Von Miller's Halloween party here.

According to the arrest affidavit, the father, Marco Torres, hit the intruder and chased him out of the home but he was caught on a surveillance camera.

“She was really, really scared. She was with my son on the couch,” said Torres.

Torres said that when Kelly walked into the home, the woman woke him up.

Torres confronted Kelly and hit him with an aluminum vacuum tube with plastic ends in the upper back as he kicked Kelly out of the house.

A man matching the description was found inside a black SUV in front of the Gothic Theatre on South Broadway not far from the residence; he was detained without incident and he identified himself to officers as Kelly.

The male homeowner was brought to the Gothic Theatre where he positively identified Kelly as the man who entered the residence uninvited.

The man told officers he wanted to pursue criminal charges. Kelly was then arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

A scheduled autograph signing by Kelly was cancelled Tuesday.