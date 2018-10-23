Molcajete salsa

What you need

27 1/2 pounds of whole tomatoes

4 oz canola oil

2 lb onion; large chop

7 oz green chile; sliced

8 oz garlic; pureed

4 oz cilantro; minced

3 cups water

6 oz salt

7 oz (1 can) chipotle in adobo

What to do

Char the tomatoes on a hot grill until well colored.

Place the tomatoes on a sheet pan and roast in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes or until soft and then remove tomato skins.

In a large stock pot, saute the onions and green chile until onions are well caramelized and then add garlic and chipotles.

Place this mixture into the blender and blend until smooth.

Place the tomatoes into a large cambro bucket and add the garlic-onion puree.

Let this mixture cool in the refrigerator.

After mixture is cooled, add the water, cilantro and salt and blend with a hand blender until “chunky” consistency is achieved.