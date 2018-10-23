Military Financial Planning Day 2018 – 11/10
Who: Financial Planning Association (FPA)
What: Military Financial Planning Day
When: Saturday, November 10th from 9a – 2p
Where: Tivoli Student Union at Metropolitan State University of Denver (click for map)
FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is proud to support the Military Planning Day, a military, veteran and family-focused day of financial planning and education.
This no-cost event allows attendees to participate in one-on-one sessions with local certified financial planner professionals to provide advice on specific concerns or areas of interest to attendees. In addition, the day offers workshop and classroom style learning that will cover the following topics:
- VA Home Mortgages
- Budgeting & Debt Management
- TriCare and VA Compensation
- Retirement Planning
- Post 9/11 GI Bill Education Benefits
The FPA has been conducting their FREE Financial Planning Days for more than a decade and has served countless residents in the Denver metro area with professional advice on: investing, retirement planning, 401k strategies, education planning, and debt management.
Attendance is limited so be sure to register today by clicking here.
For questions, please email Russell Simmons: Russell.simmons@schwab.com
