This no-cost event allows attendees to participate in one-on-one sessions with local certified financial planner professionals to provide advice on specific concerns or areas of interest to attendees. In addition, the day offers workshop and classroom style learning that will cover the following topics:

VA Home Mortgages

Budgeting & Debt Management

TriCare and VA Compensation

Retirement Planning

Post 9/11 GI Bill Education Benefits

The FPA has been conducting their FREE Financial Planning Days for more than a decade and has served countless residents in the Denver metro area with professional advice on: investing, retirement planning, 401k strategies, education planning, and debt management.

Attendance is limited so be sure to register today by clicking here.

For questions, please email Russell Simmons: Russell.simmons@schwab.com