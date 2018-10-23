Man fatally shot in Five Points neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man was killed in a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood on Monday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting at East 26th Avenue and Washington Street happened just after 10 p.m. and is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released much information, only saying a man was shot and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police do not have any information on a potential suspect.

The name and age of the victim were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

It was the second consecutive night with a fatal shooting in Denver.

On Sunday night, a man was fatally shot inside a home in the 2900 block of East 35th Avenue near Milwaukee Street.

A family member said a suspect came up to a house and fired through a window, hitting the man at close range.