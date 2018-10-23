John Elway ‘very disappointed’ in Chad Kelly following criminal trespass arrest
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos general manager John Elway said he is “very disappointed” in Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly after he was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass early Tuesday morning.
Kelly is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street uninvited and sitting down on a couch while mumbling incoherently, according to Englewood police.
The incident happened near the Gothic Theater, where Von Miller hosted a western-themed Halloween party for the team.
“We’re obviously very, very disappointed in Chad and the situation that he’s put himself into,” Elway said on the radio Tuesday afternoon. “We’re in the process of getting all the facts and talking to Chad and then we’ll figure out exactly which direction we’re going to go.”
“We’re going to look into this and look into it very seriously,” Elway added. “The charges are very, very serious and we understand that so we will look into this and then make decisions as we go.”
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Elway and Kelly met on Tuesday morning and Elway is “extremely angry” following the arrest adding that “all options” are on the table.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Kelly became a fan favorite during the preseason with his play. He completed 40 of 60 passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason to beat out Paxton Lynch to be the backup to Case Keenum.
Kelly, the nephew of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, was arrested in December 2014 on charges of trying to fight nightclub bouncers and police officers after he and a friend refused to leave a bar in Buffalo, New York.
“He has had a pattern of behavior that is not consistent with the values of our program,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said when Kelly was dismissed from the team.
“I hope he will mature and grow from this and become the man and player I know he can be. I wish him nothing but the best in the future academically and athletically.”