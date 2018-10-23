× John Elway ‘very disappointed’ in Chad Kelly following criminal trespass arrest

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos general manager John Elway said he is “very disappointed” in Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly after he was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass early Tuesday morning.

Kelly is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street uninvited and sitting down on a couch while mumbling incoherently, according to Englewood police.

The incident happened near the Gothic Theater, where Von Miller hosted a western-themed Halloween party for the team.

“We’re obviously very, very disappointed in Chad and the situation that he’s put himself into,” Elway said on the radio Tuesday afternoon. “We’re in the process of getting all the facts and talking to Chad and then we’ll figure out exactly which direction we’re going to go.”

John Elway's full comment on Chad Kelly's arrest, via @OrangeBlue760. Again, Elway and Vance Joseph have met with Kelly already. pic.twitter.com/N7gzKjvA3h — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2018

“We’re going to look into this and look into it very seriously,” Elway added. “The charges are very, very serious and we understand that so we will look into this and then make decisions as we go.”

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Elway and Kelly met on Tuesday morning and Elway is “extremely angry” following the arrest adding that “all options” are on the table.

#Broncos GM John Elway met with QB Chad Kelly following his arrest, I’m told. Elway is extremely angry with the player (not the Western-themed party that Von Miller throws every year where many community members attend). All options — including release — on the table for Kelly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2018

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Kelly became a fan favorite during the preseason with his play. He completed 40 of 60 passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason to beat out Paxton Lynch to be the backup to Case Keenum.

Kelly, the nephew of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, was arrested in December 2014 on charges of trying to fight nightclub bouncers and police officers after he and a friend refused to leave a bar in Buffalo, New York.