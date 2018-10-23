Here’s why 60,000 Adams County residents have yet to receive their ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Over 150,000 Coloradans have already turned in there mail in ballot however over 60,000 residents in Adams County have yet to receive them.

"We got to get our ballots, we have never waited this long for ballots in the past," Cal, a frustrated Adams County resident, said.

So what’s the hold up?

Initially the Adams County Clerk told residents to "hang tight" implying the ballots were still being processed by the United States Postal Service.

However when the FOX31 Problem Solvers called post office officials, they said they had no ballots left to mail.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, Clerk Stan Martin said it was his "top priority" to fix the situation.

By the close of business Tuesday the issue was identified-turns out the ballots were never processed when they were dropped off last week by the USPS - instead they were returned to a secure location.

The ballots have been since been located and are now being processed.

Here is the full statement from Adams County: