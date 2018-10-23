Here’s what you could buy with the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Colorado

DENVER — With the Mega Millions lottery jackpot at a record $1.6 billion, people are snapping up tickets across the U.S.

If you win the jackpot, you have the option of taking the lump sum or having it doled out over time. In Colorado, the cash lump sum payout would be an estimated $651.5 million after taxes.

So we thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the things you could do with that money in Colorado.

Naming rights to Broncos Stadium: $300 Million

Yep, you could own the naming rights to Broncos Stadium.

Based on cost of stadium upkeep, $300 million could get you 30 years of naming rights at the stadium. So, you could call it Mile High Stadium, Pat Bowlen Field, or throw your own name up there if you really wanted.

Sports Authority had five years left on its contract worth $19.2 million when the company filed for bankruptcy.

Repair the Pikes Peak Cog Railway: $100 Million

The Pikes Peak Cog Railway is closed for the remainder of 2018 because of extensive repairs that need to be made.

It’s estimated the cost of the project would be around $100 million.

As of the latest update, crews are still working on getting contracts and agreements in place to try to open the railway up again by 2020 – but nothing is set in stone.

The most expensive condo in Denver: $10.75 Million

You could own “Denver’s best city penthouse” and have amazing views of the Mile High City and the Rocky Mountain Front Range all to yourself on the top flood of the Four Seasons Hotel at 1133 14th St.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,295-square-foot penthouse includes two 373-square-foot balconies, a media room, wine cellar and two reserved parking spots.

And, to top it off, it comes with a state of the art smart system manages the entire home.

You can check out the listing here.

The most expensive home in Colorado: $36 Million

If owning the most expensive home in Denver isn’t good enough, you can also buy the most expensive home in Colorado.

Coming in at $36 million, the home is 13,690 square feet and has 8 bedrooms with 9.5 bathrooms.

According to the listing, it comes with a full game room, state of the art 9-screen theater, wine room and, of course, a spa to relax and enjoy your new millionaire lifestyle.

An iPhone XS for everyone in Fort Collins: $165 Million

If you’re feeling generous, you could buy a brand new iPhone XS for everyone who lives in Fort Collins.

Around 165,000 people live in the city of Fort Collins, according to estimates from the United States Census Bureau. The cost of the cheapest iPhone XS is $999.

That’s a lot of phones.

Oh yeah, and even if you did all the above, you would still have $39.75 million in pocket change left over.