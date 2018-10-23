Fort Collins church puts up new signs after vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A church in Fort Collins is taking action to try and bring the community together and their efforts were vandalized.

Foothills Unitarian Church put up a series of signs along a busy road near it's building.

“We wanted to make a statement to the community about the values we hold," one of the church members said.

“We decided to put up these signs, representing that our stance of really standing with marginalized communities in fort collins," Eleanor Van Deusen, Director of Family Ministry, said.

The signs read Muslim and Latinx. Previously, they had signs that said Black, Immigrant, and Homeless.

The message they want to spread is that no matter who you are or what you look like, you matter.

“We’ve had a lot of really positive response, tons of positive response, lots of people actually stopping into the church office," Van Deusen said.

They've had a lot of support, and a couple negative incident too, vandalism.

Van Deusen said, "Most recently these signs were destroyed, just completely kicked through, ripped down.”

That didn't stop the church. They just keep putting the signs back up.

“We just feel it’s important to keep putting our message back out there," Van Deusen said.

The community has jumped into help. The printing company they use, gave them a 75 percent discount for the new signs. The church has received almost $1,000 in donations.

A church member said, “We can’t change the world, we can’t change the planet, we can’t change the country, but little by little, starting with our community, we can begin the process of bringing people together.”

The police department has said they will increase patrols in the area where the church is located.