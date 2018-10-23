Former Broncos players weigh in on Chad Kelly’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Broncos players are weighing in on Chad Kelly’s arrest and the video TMZ obtained of a party that Kelly reportedly attended before his arrest.

On his radio show on 104.3 The Fan, former Bronco Mike Pritchard said the team is in turmoil.

He said, “This is an organizational issue now. This is just getting started, they should blow this team up. I think Broncos Country deserves more than that. These guys don’t care about winning games when they’re doing this. You’re looking at the video from TMZ. They’re not thinking about Kansas City.”

Others question the team’s ability to focus in light of Kelly’s arrest, the party video, earlier trade rumors about Demaryius Thomas.

The Fan’s Broncos Insider, Cecil Lammey said, “When you see the pictures and the video from the party and you have a player arrested, it doesn’t seem like you’re focused on your next opponent, who by the way happens to be one of the hottest teams in the league on their way to a Superbowl.” He said, “This is the last thing the team needs. Just yesterday Vance Joseph stood in front of us and said the team’s sole focus is Kansas City.”

Players disputed TMZ’s headline of a “cocaine-themed party”, saying it was a Western-themed party.

Still, Zach Bye said on his radio show on The Fan, “TMZ reported cocaine-themed party. No, that’s not true, but perception matters. This is what you are choosing to do. A bone-headed decision in my opinion.”

Former Broncos player Orlando Franklin agreed, saying, “Absolutely, perception is everything.” Franklin said the Von Miller Halloween party has been a tradition since his time with the Broncos in 2011.

He said, “I’m not saying don’t go there and party, that’s tradition. Ever since I got drafted, I fell into that, I’ve enjoyed myself. As players, as men, you have to make better decisions. You’re looking at a team that’s 3-4 that is struggling to win games. You’re getting ready to play a team that is the hottest team in the league. You gotta think they would dial it back. It’s all about the players and you have to understand you have to mature, you know what the season’s not going the right way, lets dial it back and be men and the people we need to be."