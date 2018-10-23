Deputy attacked at Denver jail thought inmate ‘was trying to kill him’
DENVER — A Denver sheriff’s deputy that was attacked by an inmate in the Denver County Jail said he thought the suspect was “trying to kill him,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 on Tuesday.
The affidavit states that Cether Watkins, 25, hit the deputy on the head with a large plastic milk crate and then put the deputy in a choke hold.
That’s when the deputy was ”able to use pepper spray and the assistance of four other inmates that came to the deputies’ rescue to get Cether off the deputy and stop Cether from choking the deputy to death,” according to the affidavit.
The incident was captured on video on the fourth floor of the Denver County Jail.
The deputy was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and was later released.
The incident remains under investigation.