Deputy attacked at Denver jail thought inmate ‘was trying to kill him’

DENVER — A Denver sheriff’s deputy that was attacked by an inmate in the Denver County Jail said he thought the suspect was “trying to kill him,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 on Tuesday.

The affidavit states that Cether Watkins, 25, hit the deputy on the head with a large plastic milk crate and then put the deputy in a choke hold.

That’s when the deputy was ”able to use pepper spray and the assistance of four other inmates that came to the deputies’ rescue to get Cether off the deputy and stop Cether from choking the deputy to death,” according to the affidavit.

Arrest Affidavit: @DenverSheriff deputy "stated he felt Cether Watkins was trying to kill him" after inmate smashed his head with a milk crate and put him in a choke hold. Deputy used pepper spray on Watkins but needed help from 4 inmates who came to his rescue. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/D0GWEFon3z — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) October 23, 2018

The incident was captured on video on the fourth floor of the Denver County Jail.

The deputy was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and was later released.

The incident remains under investigation.