Cleaning out your medicine cabinet?

TV Host Dr. Yael Varnado, MD, Shares Her Top Suggestions for Staying Healthy During the Cold Season

It’s smart to clean out your medicine cabinet each year. An annual review of prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines and hygiene products can help keep us safe and healthy. Expired products won’t work effectively which can end up wasting money, possibly delaying recovery from illness and affecting hygiene. Now, we have trusted health and lifestyle expert, Dr. Yael Varnado, affectionately called “Dr. V,” to show your viewers and listeners where to start with their medicine cabinet makeover. “Dr. V” is a practicing physician at John Hopkins Hospital. She has garnered the respect of her peers, patients, and the public with her blend of passion-driven clinical knowledge. Dr. V will explain why it’s important to regularly check out your medicine cabinet. She will also share important lifestyle changes that are necessary to avoid getting sick.

http://www.tipsontv.com/ask-dr-v-about-important-medicines-to-keep-on-hand/