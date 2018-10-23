Partly cloudy with highs in mid-60s, chance of rain late in day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is a 20 percent chance of rain late Tuesday across the Front Range and continues into Wednesday morning.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs about 65 degrees.

The mountains can expect a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow levels are high at 10,000 feet or higher. High temperatures will only be in the 40s and 50s.

On Wednesday, the chance of rain and snow showers in the mountains continues. Across the Front Range, expect a chance for rain during the morning commute with highs in the low 60s.

It will be drier and warmer from Thursday to Saturday as highs surge back to near 70 degrees.

It's possible that cooler weather arrives in time for Halloween.

