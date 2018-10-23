× BUGTOBER Returns to the Butterfly Pavilion

BUGTOBER Returns to the Butterfly Pavilion Oct. 1-31, 2018 for a Month of Toxic Terror!

Safely see these toxic terrors at Colorado’s Butterfly Pavilion during BUGTOBER, a Halloween-themed event where their most intimidating invertebrates take center stage, Oct. 1-31, 2019.

Visit Butterfly Pavilion all month during October to meet species that use powerful venoms and poisons to ward off predators and dominate unsuspecting prey. It’s a chance to live on the edge and get up close and personal with some of nature’s most impressive toxic terrors including the Red Bark Scorpion, Metallic Pinktoe Tarantula, Colorado Tiger Centipede, White Eyed Assassin Bugs, Velvet Ants, Giant African Millipede, Orb Weavers (as part of the Spider Pavilion), and even Monarch Butterflies who sequester toxins from the food they eat as caterpillars and their bright colors advertise their toxicity as adults.

As part of BUGTOBER, Butterfly Pavilion will host Dr. Justin Schmidt, the entomologist who was stung by 83 different species for science! Meet Dr. Schmidt Oct. 18 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm and hear him talk about his experience and why/how he created the famous Schmidt pain index, and has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR Morning Edition and more. This is a special ticketed event, which also includes light appetizers and a book signing. Cash bar will also be available. This will be a very popular event, so get tickets in advance at Butterflies.org

Other Special BUGTOBER Exhibits and Events

Spider Pavilion: October 1-31, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weave through a maze of elaborate webs made by nature’s ultimate engineers: spiders! Enter a totally new enclosure to experience astounding free-roaming arachnids and their creations up close. Experience included with General Admission. Free for members.



Adults Only: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night, Oct. 12, 6–8:30 p.m.

Form a team (up to 6 people) and join the Butterfly Pavilion for an all-inclusive quiz experience featuring an open bar, Mexican dinner by Buenos Tiempos and full exhibit access. Tickets are $30/member, $35/non-member in advance and $35/member, $40/non-member day of and at the door. 21+ only, ID required for entry tickets.butterflies.org

Indoor Trick-or-Treating at Bug-A-Boo, Oct. 20 & 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Come dressed in your best costumes to trick-or-treat through exhibits and enjoy free candy, prizes and crafts. This special, family-friendly event is included with General Admission. Free for members.

Flashlight Tours, Oct. 26 & 27, tours begin at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

These Family-friendly nighttime zoo tours will showcase the toxic terrors that flourish when the lights go out. Pre-registration required, with a maximum of 8 guests in each group. Minimum age is 5 years old; participants 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Ticket prices vary according to size of group and age.