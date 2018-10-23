Aurora police say juvenile in clown mask was chasing kids near middle school
AURORA, Colo. — A man dressed in a clown mask was chasing students walking to and from an Aurora middle school, police warned on Tuesday.
Police said the man chased students walking to and from Horizon Middle School on Monday and Tuesday. The school is near South Walden Street and East Oxford Avenue.
Soon after police warned the public about the clown, Horizon Middle School principal Ron Garcia y Ortiz said that they arrested the juvenile.
Although some might consider it to be a prank, Aurora police said they take matters like this very seriously saying in a tweet that “this sort of harassment WILL NOT be tolerated.”
They also warned residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times.