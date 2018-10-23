× Aurora police say juvenile in clown mask was chasing kids near middle school

AURORA, Colo. — A man dressed in a clown mask was chasing students walking to and from an Aurora middle school, police warned on Tuesday.

Police said the man chased students walking to and from Horizon Middle School on Monday and Tuesday. The school is near South Walden Street and East Oxford Avenue.

Soon after police warned the public about the clown, Horizon Middle School principal Ron Garcia y Ortiz said that they arrested the juvenile.

Although some might consider it to be a prank, Aurora police said they take matters like this very seriously saying in a tweet that “this sort of harassment WILL NOT be tolerated.”

They also warned residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

#NOTFUNNY Yesterday & today the man below, wearing a clown mask, chased students walking to/from Horizon MS near S Walden St/E Oxford Ave. This sort of Harassment WILL NOT be tolerated. Call 303-627-3100 if you know the man pictured below & be aware of your surroundings. pic.twitter.com/fBQiRhoW9s — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 23, 2018