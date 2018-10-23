× Arizona dog returned to animal shelter for being ‘too good’

PHOENIX — Pets are sometimes returned to shelters after being adopted for a number of reasons, but this might be a first.

According to officials with the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA, one pup was returned within 48 hours for being “too good.”

The dog, a one-year-old named Binx, is potty trained, good with kids, fun to play with, and good with other dogs in the home, according to the shelter.

The shelter said that the now former owners decided they wanted more of a challenge.

Binx is now looking for a new loving home – hopefully one that appreciates what a good boy he is.