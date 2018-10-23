× Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates to Sen. Cory Gardner’s re-election campaign

WASHINGTON — Several high-level Amazon executives, including CEO Jeff Bezos, donated money to Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s campaign, according to a third-quarter Federal Election Commission filing.

However, Gardner is not up for re-election until 2020.

According to the filing, Bezos and his wife MacKenzie each donated $5,400 to Gardner’s campaign committee. That is the maximum amount an individual can give to a person seeking public office.

Eight other Amazon also gave $5,400 to Gardner’s campaign committee in September.

Although its unclear why Bezos and the retailer decided to back Gardner, CNBC reports that Amazon has lobbied for “numerous pieces of legislation” that Gardner has co-sponsored.

Amazon has hired over 900 people to work in new distribution centers in Colorado.

Denver is also a considered a contender for Amazon’s HQ2.