3 Northglenn businesses hit in smash-and-grab burglaries

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Three businesses were hit in smash-and-grab burglaries on Tuesday morning, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to a report of a burglary in the area of East 120th Avenue and Claude Court. When they arrived, a business was found having been broken into.

Officers later responded to the same area on a second burglary. About 3:30 a.m., officers responded to another burglary in the 400 block of East 120th Avenue, about 1 1/2 miles to the west.

The front doors of all three businesses were smashed and the cash registers were broken into, police said. The businesses were not announced.

The burglaries are under investigation and police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-450-8858.