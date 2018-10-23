$1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing to be held Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Mega Millions jackpot drawing with $1.6 billion at stake will be held Tuesday night.

Based on sales projections, 75 percent of winning combinations will be chosen, making it more than likely there will be a winner.

The jackpot is the largest in U.S. history and has created a frenzy at stores across the country. The pot has been growing since July.

There are 302 million combinations. If one person gets all of the numbers, they can choose the lump-sum cash payout and walk away with almost $905 million after taxes.

"Although we're going for that $1.6 billion jackpot, there are nine other levels of prizes so there will be many millionaires that come out of this jackpot as well," Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said.

On Oct. 9, a nine-member office pool from Kaiser Permanente walked away with a $1 million lower-tier Mega Millions prize by matching five of the six numbers.

Tuesday's drawing will be held at 9 p.m.