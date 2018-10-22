Zillow will now pay cash for houses in the Denver area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Starting Monday, Zillow will offer you cash to buy your home in Denver. Zillow Offers is already operating in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Sellers in the Denver area can now request a free, no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to purchase their home. If the seller accepts, they can choose their closing date. That date could be as little as 5 days or as many as 90 days out.

This is designed to be less stressful and offer sellers the chance to time out the sale of their house to coordinate with the purchase of a new one.

Zillow Offers works with local real estate agents and pays commissions when it buys and sells a home.

“We are so excited to bring Zillow Offers to Denver-area homeowners and empower them with more control in one of the largest financial transactions of their life,” said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman.

“The Denver housing market is changing quickly, and many homeowners are trying to time the sale of their home with the purchase of a new one. Rising inventory can make the timing of a sale more uncertain, making Zillow Offers even more desirable. Zillow Offers aims to alleviate some of that stress, giving sellers the ability to customize their selling experience, and we can’t wait to get started today in Denver.”