VASA Fitness Transformation

Kimberly Murphy wanted to change so she walked into a VASA Fitness one day and all kinds of changes started happening. She started working with a personal trainer and slowly but surely she lost more than 100 pounds. Before her transformation she didn't want to talk to her fiance about a wedding day but now she is jumping and and has also felt more energy for her kids. VASA has memberships for as low as $9.99 a month. Go to VASAFitness.com for more information and to find a location near you.AlertMe
