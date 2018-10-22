Sunny, dry and mild ahead of 2 chances of rain for the Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another dry, sunny day on Monday with mild highs of about 70 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

There are two chances of rain this week for the Front Range: 10 percent on Tuesday and 40 percent on Wednesday.

A small part of the moisture might come from Mexico where the tropics remain active with Hurricane Willa and Tropical Storm Vicente.

The mountains should benefit from the two precipitation chances. The snow level stays high at 10,000 feet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

There's a 20 percent chance of rain and snow on Monday in the central mountains, and 50 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then the entire state dries out Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures in and around Denver warm to about 70 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A dry cold front blows through on Sunday, dropping highs into the 50s.

