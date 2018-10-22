Sheriff’s deputy attacked at Denver jail, union says other inmates stopped attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A sheriff's deputy was attacked at a Denver jail Monday, and ended up at Denver Health following the incident.

Denver jail spokeswoman Daria Serna confirmed the incident and said that the deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

She did not elaborate on how the attack took place.

The Denver Sheriff's Union spoke with FOX31's investigative reporter Rob Low about how they believe the attack occurred.

According to Union President Michael Britton, an inmate slammed a milk crate into the deputy's head. Britton said the inmate had not been provoked by the attack.

An inmate attacked one of our officers hitting him over the head with a plastic milk crate to the head. The inmate then began to choke out our officer.If not for several inmates hitting the attacker our officer might be dead. #enoughisenoughmayor — Denver Sheriffs FOP (@DenverFOP27) October 22, 2018

Britton claims the deputy was then punched and choked out. According to Britton, other inmates intervened in the attack; without that help, the deputy "might be dead."

The names of the inmate and deputy have not been released.