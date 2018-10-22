Several powerful earthquakes strike off Canada’s Vancouver Island

PORT HARDY, British Columbia — Several powerful earthquakes have been reported near Vancouver Island, Canada, including a magnitude 6.8.

The U.S. Geological Survey in Golden says the several powerful quakes were reported Sunday evening.

The depth of the largest is about 6 miles and it struck about 149 miles west of Tofino, British Columbia.

Geophysicist Amy Vaughan says the three larger quakes ranged from magnitude 6.5 to 6.8 and that there were possibly some smaller ones as well as some aftershocks.

Vaughan said the quakes were lightly felt onshore and that as of now no injuries were reported.

The National Tsunami Warning Center tweeted that a tsunami is “Not expected.”