Ride 4 Rett – Nov. 4 – Finding a Cure for Rett Syndrome

RMRA is teaming up with High Ride Cycle, a gym in Denver on Sheridan Blvd to provide a Spin Class Fundraiser.

Teams will ride together and cheer each other on! They will have two 45 minute classes. The first one will start at 12:30 pm and the second one will begins at 1:15 pm. Sponsors Laura’s Lean, KindBars, and Natalie’s Juice will be present to share their products. All proceeds will go to RMRA and the Rett Clinic at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Registration & Fundraising Details:

Location: High Ride Cycle, 1711 Sheridan Blvd Denver 80214

High Ride incorporates cardio, weights, and resistance to provide a full body workout. A combination of music, lighting, and energy help create a positive and rewarding experience for each rider. It’s a party on a bike! Our experienced and motivated instructors will guide you through an energizing 45 minute workout whether you’re an expert or a beginner. Get your sweat on with High Ride Cycle!

Each person has a fundraising commitment of $250. Create your own fundraising page through Flipcause (click button below) and share with your friends on social media or email to raise funds.